Astro Bot It has yet to come out but it seems that the series already has a new chapter in the pipelinewhich isn’t exactly a crazy thing to think, considering the success achieved so far by what is now considered a new PlayStation icon.
The information is deduced from a small but quite explicit cluehidden among the trophies already leaked for the new PS5 exclusive. Given the subject, it is clear that the issue could contain spoilers, so if you do not want any anticipation even regarding the unlockable trophies, avoid reading the following.
As reported by the well-known user X Genki, a source who has now become quite assiduous regarding information from Japan and in particular regarding PlayStation, it seems there is a trophy that refers to a new game in the series.
A greeting with an explicit reference
As you can see from the message below, the maximum trophy available within Astro Bot, that is platinumreports: “All trophies earned. Well done and see you in Astro’s next adventure!”
This is actually a very vague message, but it’s clear that Astro Bot is destined to continue, also considering the eclecticism that characterizes the series and that can lead to titles that are quite different from each other.
So far, in fact, we have seen the little robot grappling with the first applications of virtual reality with PlayStation VR through Astro Bot: Rescue Mission and then as a pretext to let us experiment with all the features of the DualSense controller in Astro’s Playroom.
Astro Bot is his first full game, which presents itself as a full-blown and traditional 3D platformer, but it is very likely that there will be another chapter coming in the near future.
