Considering the critical success it has had Astro Botone might think that PlayStation does not need to promote this title. However, this is not the case. Thus, over the last few weeks we have seen multiple announcements related to Team Asobi’s new work, and One of the most impressive is live action.

Through its official YouTube account, PlayStation has shared a new live action commercial for Astro Bot. Here we can see a gray and uniform world, but once that Astro Bot and a striking version of Under Pressure comes on stagecolor and fun come into action.

Rather than trying to sell the game through high ratings or showing off a lot of gameplay, This commercial focuses on the sensations that each player can experience when enjoying Astro Botsomething that all those who have already enjoyed this title can share. In related topics, you can check out our review of the game here. Similarly, this is how Astro Bot has fared in sales.

Author’s Note:

Playing Astro Bot does feel like enjoying the world in color. It’s a magical game from start to finish, one that every PlayStation user should play, and when it comes to PC, more people should give it a chance.

Via: PlayStation