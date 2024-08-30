Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team ASOBI they released the launch trialer for ASTRO-BOTnext one coming soon September 6thThe video allows us to see some of the mechanics present in the game such as Handy-Da little monkey that will help the protagonist to climb and hit his opponents, the armor Mutekiwith which we can roll and cross dangerous paths, and finally the possibility of turn us into a little mouse to infiltrate the most narrow places.

In this new adventure they will be There are as many as 300 bots that we can savehalf of which are inspired by some of the most beloved existing works on PlayStation. In certain stages of the game also the protagonist will be able to exploit the power of some of the heroes most iconic to continue the adventure, and the company can’t wait for players to discover all these powers.

In addition to the trailer, the software house has also released the first of a series of behind the scenes videos with the developersin which many behind-the-scenes details on the making of the game will be revealed.

We leave you now with the trailer and the first behind the scenes, wishing you as always a good viewing!

ASTRO BOT – Launch Trailer

Episode 1: Handcrafted Gameplay

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team ASOBI away PlayStation Blog