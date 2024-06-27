Summer isn’t a very busy time for video game releases (though there are always some big names), and one of the best things to do is finish up your backlog in preparation for the big names coming out in the final months of the year. For example, Astro Bot it will be available from September 6, 2024 and seems like the perfect way to end the summer with a cheerful, fun game with unique functions. If you’re curious too, you should do it booking on Amazon at a discounted price, since the game is now €59.99 instead of €70.99 (that is, -15%). You can see all the details by reaching the product page at this address or via the box below.
It is also a reservation at guaranteed minimum price: if you place the order and if there are other discounts, these will be automatically applied to your booking. However, if the price were to rise again, you would still keep the best discount. Shipping is handled by Amazon.
The uniqueness of Astro Bot
This chapter is sort of sequel to Astro’s Playroom, the free PS5 adventure. We return to take on the role of the little robot Astro who sets off into the galaxy to save the members of his crew, also inspired by PlayStation characters such as Kratos, Aloy, Nathan Drake and more.
It is a action and platform game which takes what was good with Astro’s Playroom and expands it. We will have over 50 planets to explore, many upgrades and sections in which to exploit the unique capabilities of the DualSense, such as haptic feedback, adaptive triggers and the integrated microphone.
