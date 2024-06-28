According to what has leaked online in recent hours, we are able to know the SSD space required from Astro Botwith the new PS5 exclusive proving to be something of a “middleweight” with its 66GB required.

It’s not exactly lightbut compared to other giants that we see these days it is a rather normal size for a triple-A title of a certain caliber, and Astro Bot, despite coming from a series considered “minor” in terms of production size, is now a major game for the Sony console, especially this year.

On the other hand, Team Asobi has made no secret of the commitment put into this new chapter: the first Astro Bot: Rescue Mission was an experimental game for PlayStation VR, which quickly became one of the best ever for the Sony device, while Astro’s Playroom, integrated into all PS5s, is more of a software for testing the various potentials of the DualSense controller.