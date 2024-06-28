According to what has leaked online in recent hours, we are able to know the SSD space required from Astro Botwith the new PS5 exclusive proving to be something of a “middleweight” with its 66GB required.
It’s not exactly lightbut compared to other giants that we see these days it is a rather normal size for a triple-A title of a certain caliber, and Astro Bot, despite coming from a series considered “minor” in terms of production size, is now a major game for the Sony console, especially this year.
On the other hand, Team Asobi has made no secret of the commitment put into this new chapter: the first Astro Bot: Rescue Mission was an experimental game for PlayStation VR, which quickly became one of the best ever for the Sony device, while Astro’s Playroom, integrated into all PS5s, is more of a software for testing the various potentials of the DualSense controller.
The little robot to the rescue (even of the SSD)
With Astro Bot, the new PlayStation mascot finds himself making his debut in a game with a more traditional setting and production.
In fact, it is a 3D platformer which, this time, takes advantage of the full dimensions of a PS5 game and intends to demonstrate how the little robot deserves a place of respect in the pantheon of Sony productions.
It is also the largest production ever put together by Team Asobi, which has remained practically the only representative of the Japanese division of PlayStation Studios and which for this reason also has a notable importance. Inside you can find 80 levels and 15 skills to discover, which explains a bit the reason for the rather substantial size of the game.
You can get to know him better in our review of Astro Bot and in the interview on how to create a great platform exclusively for PlayStation 5.
