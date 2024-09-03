Nowadays, a box set that comes with more than just a disc is a rare thing. However, whenever developers take the time to offer something extra, these end up being charismatic additions that all fans can appreciate. Apparently, This will be the case of Astro Botwhich includes a poster in its physical edition.

Although there are still a couple of days left until Astro Bot is available, some people have managed to get their hands on the physical copy of this title early. Here they have revealed that inside the box is included an incredible poster that shows us the protagonist in multiple situations and locations..

As if this were not enough, on the back of the poster we find a comic that shows us the protagonist in a little adventure that prepares us for the full title. In this way, It’s clear that Team Asobi is treating this release with all the love one would expect from this Japanese team.. Without a doubt, a great incentive for fans of physical editions.

Remember, Astro Bot Coming to PlayStation 5 on September 6, 2024. On a related note, this title could have a sequel. Likewise, here you can check out the launch trailer for this installment.

Author’s Note:

I hope more Sony games come with some extras. At most, many physical releases include a reversible cover, leaving the extra content for special editions or standalone releases. While digital copies are very important, companies should encourage more physical game purchases.

Via: PlayStation Universe