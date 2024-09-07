As indicated by user Genki, at least temporarily the product was no longer available .

Astro Bot is the PlayStation game of the moment, in case you haven’t noticed. It seems to be a hit all over the world, but obviously until we have some sales data we won’t have a clear idea of ​​exactly how much of an impact it has had on the global audience. For now, though, we can rely on a series of easy-to-read indicators, such as the fact that Astro Bot is Sold out on Amazon Japan .

Astro Bot on Amazon

At the time of writing, Astro Bot is still the best-selling PlayStation 5 Games in Italy. According to some users on Twitter, it is also the best-selling in Mexico and India, a very large market (although more oriented towards mobile than consoles). In Japan, however, the units of the version without exclusive content were sold out.

As for the version with exclusive content, Genki explains that in Japan a version of the game was released that included a Astro Bot themed keychain.

In case you don’t know the game, let’s remember that Astro Bot is a action platformer in which we have to explore a series of planets in search of our space crew of little robots, who are mostly inspired by various characters from PlayStation history, from the most recent to the oldest.

