Sony and Team Asobi have released a video diary dedicated to the gameplay of Astro Bot: the first in a series of insights that will allow us to discover how the new, spectacular PS5 exclusive was created.

The video shows the studio director, Nicolas Doucet, interviewing for the occasion the lead gameplay programmer Masayuki Yamada and the lead game designer Hironori Yatoku: both talked about how certain aspects are fundamental to make a game that is actually fun.

Yamada revealed that the team he put all his ideas into this projecteven the most bizarre ones, while Yatoku underlined the importance of an element such as the responsiveness of the commands, which must be instantaneous.

Audio director Junko Sano also joined the discussion, revealing that her job was more complicated than many imagine, as she had to put together many small elements so that they worked perfectly together.