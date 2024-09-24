Sony Interactive Entertainment And Team ASOBI have revealed the release window for the free DLC for the critically acclaimed ASTRO-BOT. The additional content will be available during the autumn and will implement five online speedrun levels and ten Special Bots including Eve of STELLAR BLADE.

We leave you now with the first trailer for the free DLC, wishing you as always a good viewing!

ASTRO-BOT – DLC

Source: Sony Interactive Entertainment, Team ASOBI