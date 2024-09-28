This was revealed by Nicolas Doucet, the creative director of Astro Bot, in an interview with Game File, without however precisely explaining the reason for the refusal by the Japanese software house, simply reporting: “It’s difficult to comment on the matter”, he said Doucet. “We truly respect each publisher’s choice.”

Astro Bot includes hundreds of VIP bots or robots parodying the characters from the games that have marked the history of PlayStation, both exclusive and third-party. Yet strangely among them there isn’t even a cameo from the Final Fantasy franchise a series historically linked to the brand and the PlayStation consoles. The reason? Square Enix refused Team Asobi’s request.

Sweet Tooth from Twisted Metal also didn’t make it, but for different reasons

It must be said that Square Enix and Sony are on excellent terms and that the latest games in the Final Fantasy series have arrived on PS4 and PS5 in the form of console exclusives. Having said this, it is likely that the reason behind the refusal does not strictly concern this franchise, given that the VIP bots of Kingdom Hearts, Dragon Quest, NieR and all other Square Enix IPs.

Kratos’ VIP bot from God of War

From the same interview we learn that another character that Team Asobi wanted to include was Sweet Tooth from the Twisted Metal seriesbut gave up on the advice of the series’ writers, who pointed out that Inserting a crazed killer dressed as a clown wasn’t a good ideaconsidering that Astro Bot is a game for the whole family.

“They advised us – they didn’t force us – and we agreed that it was best to leave this character out,” Doucet said. “Because if you’re playing with your kids, we don’t want you to have to explain what this character does.”

Just a few days ago Team Asobi revealed some of the content arriving with the first free update of Astro Bot via a trailer presented at the State of Play.