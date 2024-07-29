Team Asobi is preparing for the launch of a new Astro Bot game and to get things moving, they are introducing a new DualSense wireless controller.

The next Astro Bot title is coming September 6 and will feature over 50 planets, new power-ups, tons of enemies, secrets and PlayStation characters to collect. To make the fun even more fun, PlayStation is introducing a new DualSense controller themed after the adorable robot.

The limited edition DualSense: Astro Bot is a reality

This new controller for PlayStation 5 is carefully well designed by the team at Sony Interactive Entertainment and according to the game developers they had been designing it for some time.

It features Astro’s signature blue accents, as well as carved lines throughout the center and a pair of eyes on the touch pad.

As a controller designed for gameplay, you can take full advantage of the DualSpeeder, one of Astro’s most common gadgets, which allows him to fly to various planets. The DualSpeeder makes full use of motion control, adaptive triggers, and haptic feedback.

The arrival of the new Astro Bot is just around the corner, so it is a fact that in the next few days more details will be given about this new DuslSense with a theme of the favorite PlayStation robot.