As we know the game will include 80 levels, spread across 6 galaxies . The advantage of this formula, compared to the open world, is that “it was the one that It gave us the most control over game variety “, explained Doucet.

According to the words of the creative director of Astro Bot Nicholas Doucet, initially Team Asobi had considered the idea of ​​creating an open world game far-reaching, only to finally opt for a level structure as it is more suited to the artistic vision of the development team.

A collection of DualSense tech demos

It certainly makes sense. The open world requires time and resources to create a single large setting that, however divided into thematic areas, must necessarily appear credible and homogeneous as far as possible, whereas creating many levels scattered across multiple planets has allowed developers to create ever-changing situations, in which to experiment with various game mechanics through power-ups and DualSense features.

Astro Bot moves at great speed with a sort of DualSense with rockets

“The way we work at Team Asobi is that we do a lot of prototypes of game mechanics, without necessarily knowing what game we’re making yet,” Doucet continued. “So we’d do a lot of these demos, trying to find new expressive ways to use the DualSense, and then ask ourselves how that could translate into power-ups.”

Before leaving you, we remind you that Astro Bot will be available from September 6th exclusively for PS5. The game will feature numerous homages to PlayStation gaming icons, in the form of robotic parodies of characters like Kratos and Aloy.