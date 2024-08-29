Astro Bot It is one of the most anticipated releases for the now imminent autumn: the 3D platform title developed by Japan Studio promises to entertain and amuse with new ideas and a series of references to the history of video games, obviously winking at the worlds and characters made in PlayStation.

Among the various Kratos, Aloy, Ratchet and PaRappa The Rapper, however, we also find characters that no longer belong to PlayStation Studios: as we can read directly in a new interview with Nicolas Doucet, Team Asobi Director (which you can recover in full by visiting the PlayStation Blog) the return of a big star from Sony’s past is in fact expected.

Speaking of the design choices for the little robots that will “impersonate” the PlayStation characters, the developer lets slip an interesting detail…

“But with all these characters, the eyes are key. Sometimes the LED eyes wouldn’t work on certain characters because the original design relied heavily on pupils being a certain size or color, for example. So for the more cartoonish VIPs like Crash Bandicoot or the protagonist of Ape Escape, the Bots wear a mask to help overcome that problem!”

Crash Bandicoot, born as a PlayStation exclusive under Naughty Dog, is currently a franchise owned by Activisiona company controlled by Microsoft: when nostalgia gets in the way, however, it seems that even these obstacles can be overcome!