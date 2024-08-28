There is no chance that Astro Bot will also come to PlayStation VR2: said the game’s creative director, Nicolas Doucet, answering bluntly to one of the many quick questions he was asked in the video you can see below.

“There is no chance of that happening, Astro Bot was designed for a different medium“, Doucet explained, bluntly putting an end to a theme that has accompanied the project since its announcement, given the franchise’s connection to the virtual reality headset produced by Sony.

A bond that may not have been completely severed yet, if we consider that the creative director said he could not answer another question, namely whether or not you’ve seen Astro Bot: Rescue Mission running on PlayStation VR2. Is there a remaster on the horizon?