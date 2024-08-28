There is no chance that Astro Bot will also come to PlayStation VR2: said the game’s creative director, Nicolas Doucet, answering bluntly to one of the many quick questions he was asked in the video you can see below.
“There is no chance of that happening, Astro Bot was designed for a different medium“, Doucet explained, bluntly putting an end to a theme that has accompanied the project since its announcement, given the franchise’s connection to the virtual reality headset produced by Sony.
A bond that may not have been completely severed yet, if we consider that the creative director said he could not answer another question, namely whether or not you’ve seen Astro Bot: Rescue Mission running on PlayStation VR2. Is there a remaster on the horizon?
A long-awaited return
Announced last May, Astro Bot was immediately welcomed with great enthusiasm, especially due to the fact that will be coming to PS5 and will not require the use of PlayStation VR2: a solution that would have limited the potential audience of this sequel.
The feeling is that there are many players who they can’t wait to get their hands on the new adventure of the cute little robot, after being won over by the albeit brief experience included in the bundle with every PlayStation 5.
As for a possible arrival of Astro Bot on PC, Doucet said that everything depends on the users and their voice: if they make themselves heard, Sony will probably take the idea into consideration.
