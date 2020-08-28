Regular care is required to keep the skin healthy. People often use products like facewash, exfoliator or scrub for this. This removes the dirt accumulated inside and clears the skin.

Toner and Astringent is one such skin product. Nowadays their popularity has increased. Most people now use toner and astringent to keep their skin healthy. Since both of these help to keep the skin clean and flexible. Therefore it is quite difficult to differentiate between them. Let’s know what is the difference between toner and astringent.



Difference between toner and astringent



The toner tightens the pores of the skin and works to bring glow to the face. It is a water based product. Toner repairs the damage cells of the skin and keeps the skin healthy. Not only this, it also balances the pH of the skin. Apart from this, it also moisturizes the skin.

The astringent also tightens the skin and shrinks the larger pores by shrinking them. It is very beneficial for oily skin. It does not cause pimples on the skin. Like toner, the astringent also balances the pH of the skin. It is a chemical-rich product. However, it does not harm the skin.

Benefits of applying toner

Reduce skin allergies

Toner helps in removing skin infections and other problems. It keeps the skin tight as well as makes it soft and soft. This makes the skin look healthy and young.

Remove toxin

The skin becomes oily due to exposure to dust, dirt and dirt. This causes pimples to come out very fast. Toner helps remove toxins from the skin.



Keep skin hydrate



Many types of nutrients are found in toner. It hydrates the skin. This reduces the signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines.

Benefits of applying astringent

Moisturize skin

Astringent moisturizes the skin. It is generally beneficial for dry and lifeless skin. This makes the skin smooth and soft.



Remove pimples



Oily skin causes skin pores to stop. Because of this it is natural to get pimples. To avoid this, one should use an astringent everyday.

Keep the skin clean



Astringent helps to keep the skin clean. Apart from this, it also keeps the pH of the skin balanced.