Difference between toner and astringent
The toner tightens the pores of the skin and works to bring glow to the face. It is a water based product. Toner repairs the damage cells of the skin and keeps the skin healthy. Not only this, it also balances the pH of the skin. Apart from this, it also moisturizes the skin.
The astringent also tightens the skin and shrinks the larger pores by shrinking them. It is very beneficial for oily skin. It does not cause pimples on the skin. Like toner, the astringent also balances the pH of the skin. It is a chemical-rich product. However, it does not harm the skin.
Also read: Erasing acne marks will make the face blonde, make apple cider vinegar toner at home
Benefits of applying toner
Reduce skin allergies
Toner helps in removing skin infections and other problems. It keeps the skin tight as well as makes it soft and soft. This makes the skin look healthy and young.
Remove toxin
The skin becomes oily due to exposure to dust, dirt and dirt. This causes pimples to come out very fast. Toner helps remove toxins from the skin.
Keep skin hydrate
Many types of nutrients are found in toner. It hydrates the skin. This reduces the signs of aging, such as wrinkles and fine lines.
Also read: leave these bad habits at the age of 30, otherwise you will start showing old
Benefits of applying astringent
Moisturize skin
Astringent moisturizes the skin. It is generally beneficial for dry and lifeless skin. This makes the skin smooth and soft.
Remove pimples
Oily skin causes skin pores to stop. Because of this it is natural to get pimples. To avoid this, one should use an astringent everyday.
Also read: apply homemade skin toner to reduce open pores, here is how to make
Keep the skin clean
Astringent helps to keep the skin clean. Apart from this, it also keeps the pH of the skin balanced.
.
Leave a Reply