Astrid Wett, the Chelsea fan spreads all on Onlyfans: breathtaking photos

Astrid Wet in England she is most famous for her heart”Blues“: the model And English influencer (from 350,000 Instagram followers to over 700,000 TikTok followers) is in fact a large Chelsea fan (often seen at Stamford Bridge following Premier League matches).

And he is a star of Onlyfans. Astrid is very popular on the paid social network and earns really well.





To the point that she revealed that with the money she earned “I bought myself one Tesla brand new; a three-bedroom, three-bath home; lots of designer furniture; a trip to the Bahamas; a recording studio; a trip to Disneyland Paris; a DJ console; a trip to Qatar for the World CupWett revealed.

Astrid Wett, Chelsea fan and boxing champion

Astrid Wet but it is also one boxing champion: in mid-October defeated Keeley Colbran on the day of his in-ring debut (“I was hoping for at least one more round. Whoever wants to challenge me, I’m here”) and plans to get back to fighting soon.







