Genoa – Astrid Muckermann, for many years a leading figure in the world of Italian and international boating, has died. She is remembered as a pioneer in the world of yachting in the exhibition sector. She was general secretary of Ucina for years and later secretary of the Italian Yacht Club. She promoted the Boat Show, making it an event of international importance.

The funeral will be held Monday 20 November at 8.30 am at the Basilica of Santa Maria Assunta in Carignano. The Holy Rosary will be recited on Sunday 19 November at 5.00 pm in the same church.