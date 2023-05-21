Bowel disease Crohn’s is more common because we eat more processed food: what to do with this diagnosis?

Crohn’s disease is a chronic inflammation of the intestine, although you can also get complaints in other places in your body. “The condition mainly occurs in young people between the ages of twenty and thirty, but sometimes even in children aged ten to twelve,” says intestinal, stomach and liver specialist Filip Baert. How do you recognize the signals in yourself or your child? And what are the prospects if you get the diagnosis? Ten questions answered.