There is no relationship between blood clots and the coronavirus vaccine produced by the British laboratory AstraZeneca, defended on Monday the director of the scientific team at the University of Oxford that developed the drug after its suspension by various countries.

Andrew Pollard, director of the Oxford vaccine group, said that “there is evidence very reassuring that there is no increase in the thrombus phenomenon here in the UK, where the majority of doses in Europe have so far been administered. “

“It is absolutely essential that we do not have the problem of not vaccinating people and taking a huge risk, a known risk of covid, compared to what the data that we have obtained from regulators shows so far: no sign of a problem“, he emphasized in declarations to the Radio 4 of the BBC.

Ireland and Holland on Sunday they joined the list of countries, mainly in Europe, that suspended the use of the AstraZeneca / Oxfrod vaccine as a precaution.

Previously, Denmark, Norway or Thailand had done it, among others.

The laboratory reiterated in a statement Sunday that there is no evidence of an increase in blood clots caused by the vaccine, after analyzing the results of 17 million doses.

Like the Oxford scientists who developed the vaccine, AstraZeneca argued that the 15 cases of deep vein thrombosis and the 22 cases of pulmonary embolism reported among people who received the vaccine represent a percentage “Much lower than would be expected to occur naturally in a general population. “

“The nature of the pandemic has led to increased attention being paid to individual cases and we are going beyond normal security screening practices,” said Ann Taylor, AstraZeneca’s chief medical officer.

“In terms of quality, there are no problems either confirmed related to no batch of our vaccine used in Europe, nor in the rest of the world, “he added.

Both the World Health Organization (WHO) and the European Medicines Agency (EMA) stated that there is no evidence use of the Astrazeneca vaccine should be discontinued.

