A sanitary vaccinates a police officer this Wednesday in Valencia, after the campaign with AstraZeneca resumed in Spain. Monica Torres

AstraZeneca has published this Wednesday (early Thursday in Spain) the updated results of the trial with its vaccine against covid-19, after the United States health authorities questioned the first data, communicated this Monday, for being outdated. With the new figures, the results are very similar to the original ones: the average efficacy of the vaccine drops from 79% to 76%; effectiveness increases from 80% to 85% against symptomatic cases among those over 65 years of age, and remains at 100% against severe cases of the disease or hospitalizations. The study involved 32,400 volunteers in the United States, Chile, and Peru who received either two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or a placebo.

More information

In a statement, AstraZeneca Executive Vice President Mene Pangalos stated that “the primary analysis is consistent with the previously published interim analysis and confirms that the COVID-19 vaccine is highly effective in adults, including those 65 years of age and older.” He also reiterated that the company intends to request an emergency authorization from the US authorities to distribute the vaccine in his country.

On Monday, AstraZeneca announced that its vaccine was 79% effective. However, an independent panel of experts advising the administration of President Joe Biden expressed concern, noting that the data used for the study may be out of date. Accordingly, the US National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID), led by epidemiologist Anthony Fauci, urged AstraZeneca to work alongside the expert panel “to review the efficacy data and ensure that these figures more accurate and updated are made public as soon as possible ”. The company acknowledged that the data published on Monday responded to an interim analysis that reached February 17, and registered 141 infections out of the total of 32,400 volunteers. With the latest figures, infections rise to 190.

The reprimand, which was made in public in an unusual action in these cases, was a new blow to the prestige of the pharmaceutical company, after last week European countries such as Germany, France, Italy or Spain suspended for a few days the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine after thrombi were found in some people who had received it. Days later, the European Medicines Agency (EMA) endorsed the safety and efficacy of the AstraZeneca drug and confirmed that the thrombi suffered by some people are not directly related to the administration of that vaccine, although it did not rule out risks isolated. After this decision, Spain has injected the preparation again, although confidence in this drug has suffered, according to a recent survey.

The United States has purchased 300 million doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, although it has not yet authorized its use. With the doses purchased from Pfizer, Moderna and Janssen they have plenty for their entire population. However, White House spokeswoman Jen Psaki confirmed Monday that if US regulators give the green light to the use of AstraZeneca, that vaccine will “be incorporated into the distribution process” alongside those already approved. In fact, the United States government has tens of millions of doses of AstraZeneca in storage pending authorization and last week approved sharing 2.5 million doses with Mexico and 1.5 million with Canada.

In the European Union the situation is different. Delays in the deliveries of the pharmaceutical company have led to continuous clashes with the European Commission almost since the start of the vaccination campaign. The last occurred this Wednesday, after the Community Executive asked for explanations after finding in a factory near Rome a batch of 29 million doses that it had off its radar.