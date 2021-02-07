The vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford not effective against mild symptoms of covid-19 linked to the South African variantBut it could be in the face of bass, Sarah Gilbert, a researcher at the University of Oxford, told the BBC. According to an AstraZeneca spokesperson, quoted by the Financial Times, a study on a sample of 2,000 people showed that the British vaccine has “limited efficacy against mild forms of the disease caused by the South African variant.”

However, it could be effective against severe forms of the disease, although there is still not enough data on this study, which will be published today, to confirm it definitively, according to AFP. Faced with the South African variant, the AstraZeneca vaccine “It may not reduce the total number of cases, but it can still protect against death, hospitalization and the most serious forms of the disease”Gilbert, who is leading the development of this vaccine, said yesterday.

Spain received the first 196,800 doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine, which this Monday will begin to be distributed to the autonomous communities. During February, according to the Ministry of Health, 1.8 million doses of this vaccine will arrive, which requires two punctures, so it will serve to vaccinate about 900,000 people. Between the shipments of Pfizer, Moderna and AstraZeneca, four million doses will land in Spain in February.

Health and the autonomous communities decided last week that AstraZeneca doses be administered only to those under 55 years of age, after other countries had limited its use to those under 65 years of age, due to the lack of evidence on its efficacy in groups of older. The Ministry has been forced to change its vaccination strategy and initially you will use the AstraZeneca doses to immunize second-line healthcare workers.