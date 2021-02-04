Specialists from the Ministry of Health and the autonomous communities are studying the possibility of carrying out the ban on vaccinating with AstraZeneca vials even under 65, just as most of the European countries have done. The technicians of the Public Health Committee of the National Health System analyze the possibility of setting the maximum age bar at 55 years, which would significantly disrupt the already delayed vaccination campaignGiven that the plans of the department headed by Carolina Darias start in March to immunize citizens under the age of 80 and Health hoped to be able to count on the vials from this laboratory for that purpose.

According to sources from the Executive reported on Thursday night, the experts, despite having been discussing this matter for three days, have not been able to reach a consensus, therefore the discussions will continue this Friday afternoon, where a decision will also be made on the possibility of inoculating a single dose to people who have already passed the infection.

For health experts and communities, there is no discussion that the clinical trials conducted by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford did not have a sufficient sample of people over 65 years of age to guarantee effectiveness in that age range. The point for debate is that several experts argue that in previous studies the vast majority of volunteers were under 55 years of age therefore, the real efficacy of prophylaxis would also be unknown in the 55-65 age group.

Only Italy, so far, has taken such a drastic measure as advising against inoculation over 55 years. France, Germany, Poland, Austria, Sweden, Belgium or the Netherlands have already vetoed, in one way or another, the use of this formula for the most veteran for the same reason. And this Thursday Norway and Denmark joined this ban. Switzerland, for its part, on Wednesday decided not directly authorize the marketing of the vaccine in the Swiss country for any age group precisely due to the lack of sufficient information on previous trials.

However, on January 29, the European Medicines Agency (EMA, for its acronym in English) when it authorized the marketing of the prophylaxis did not put any cutoff for its inoculation in those over 65 years. The only limit that he imposed was below, since his administration vetoed the minors. Nor did the United Kingdom, setting daily mortality highs, ban its use in the elderly.

The problem for Spain is that the Ministry of Health intended to use a good part of the 1,810,575 doses of AstraZeneca that will arrive from this weekend for the following ‘target groups’: the first, those over 80 years of age and then, as of March, people aged 70 and after 60. For now, Health ordered this Friday that the first Oxford vaccine vials to arrive go to “active health and social health professionals not included in groups 2 and 3”, that is, personnel who are not in the front line of the fight against covid. Health also ordered that sick people not be vaccinated with AstraZeneca.

Deep remodeling



In the department headed by Carolina Darias, however, they acknowledge that the “hasty” decision to use the first doses of AstraZeneca with unimmunized toilets is only “a patch” and that this new setback will cause a “profound remodeling” in the vaccination plan, since Health had to be able to immunize before March about 900,000 older people with doses from this laboratory.

The only formal decision taken so far is that all people over 80 years of age who are going to be called for immediate inoculation will be vaccinated with messenger RNA formulas, that is, with vials of the other two brands that are already available. distributing in Spain and the European Union, Pfizer / BionTech and Moderna.

According to sources from the technical group reported to this newspaper, in essence the objections to the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine, which is called ChAdOx1 nCoV-19, do not come from whether or not this formula is as effective as in younger adults (where its efficiency is around 94.5%), but rather that laboratories in its first trials practically did not test the compound among the oldest due to the speed of the project and for fear that reactions in older people would be more adverse or less controllable.

Only in autumn



It was only in the autumn – these same sources explained – AstraZeneca began the tests, although still with a not very representative sample, with older people. In phase 2 the formula was tested in 560 healthy adults and the studies concluded that the vaccine offers “similar safety and immunogenicity results in healthy older adults than in those 18 to 55 years of age.” According to this first clinical test, the British vaccine generated, as expected, a response of T cells (capable of finding and attacking cells infected by the virus) fourteen days after the first dose and an antibody response to the 28 days after the booster dose (which would attack the virus when circulating through the blood or lymphatic system).

However, since these were phase 2 conclusions, this first study could not yet certify the efficacy of the vaccine among the oldest adults, since the sample of 560 adults in good health (160 between 18 and 55 years old; 160 between 56 and 59 years and 240 over 70) it was not wide enough by scientific standards. Now, AstraZeneca, which is in phase 3, has increased the members of the group and has incorporated elderly people with previous pathologies.