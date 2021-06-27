Astrazeneca announces a new side effect of its vaccine. Certain people are now no longer allowed to receive a corona vaccination.

In the past few months, the corona vaccinations made the headlines again and again. Particularly in focus: The side effects of the Astrazeneca vaccine. The vaccine Vaxzevria, like the active ingredients from other manufacturers, can have very rare but dangerous side effects. Now a new one is added. The British-Swedish group is currently informing about this and it is becoming loud echo24.de* In future, it can also be found on the package insert.

In this context, the Paul Ehrlich Institute in Germany points out a new so-called Rote-Hand-Brief. This type of information had already been given for the previous side effects. In this way Astrazeneca had pointed out the rare cerebral vein thrombosis, for example.

Astrazeneca: New side effect – there was a death

Some of the Deaths after corona vaccinations* could be traced back to this side effect of the corona vaccine. A current case from Vienna also shows that thromboses can be dangerous. A man from Vienna had to have his lower leg amputated after the Astrazeneca vaccination.

The Rote-Hand-Letters, for example, are intended to warn of such serious consequences. According to the Federal Institute for Drugs and Medical Devices, they are “sent immediately to doctors and pharmacists” in order to provide them with new safety-relevant information as quickly as possible.

Astrazeneca: death after corona vaccination – new side effect

The envelopes and the message themselves are each marked with the symbol of a red hand – hence the name. It is intended to draw attention to the important mail. Like all other Rote-Hand letters, the current one was sent by the pharmaceutical company in consultation with the responsible federal authority – the Paul Ehrlich Institute.

In it, Astrazeneca announced a so-called contraindication. This means that a corona vaccination with Vaxzevria is now prohibited for certain people. “Very rare cases of capillary leak syndrome (CLS) have been reported after vaccination with Vaxzevria with an estimated reporting rate of one case per 5 million doses. In some cases, CLS was reported in the anamnesis, ”says the Rote-Hand-Brief.

Astrazeneca: New side effect capillary leak syndrome

CLS is a very rare disease that is characterized by a “dysfunctional inflammatory reaction, an endothelial dysfunction and an extravasation of fluid from the vascular space into the interstitial space”. To put it simply: the small blood vessels become permeable and fluid migrates into the spaces between the body.

Capillary leak syndrome is extremely rare. According to the Red Hand Letter, fewer than 500 cases are known worldwide, even if the number of unreported cases is likely to be higher. However, CLS is considered to be potentially life-threatening. Because it can lead to severe symptoms. Including:

Drop in blood pressure

Blood thickening

Formation of edema

possibly shock and organ failure

Corona vaccine Astrazeneca: now banned for these people

According to the European Medicines Agency, a total of six cases of CLS have been reported so far after vaccination with Astrazeneca. Half of the people had had the syndrome before. “A fatal case has been reported,” said Astrazeneca.

The new side effect of the vaccine is now included in the package insert. In addition, doctors must ask about a history of CLS in their medical history prior to vaccination. If there is one, these patients are then no longer allowed to use the Astrazeneca vaccine be vaccinated.

