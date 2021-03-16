Sweden and Lithuania today joined the ever-growing list of countries that have suspended AstraZeneca vaccination while waiting for experts to clarify the possible relationship between the inoculation of British prophylaxis and cases of rare brain thrombi and clotting problems. detected in relatively young people who have just received the Oxford University formula.

Sweden, which was the last Nordic country to continue administering the injectable without restrictions, and Lithuania, which already last week had blocked the administration of the first batch under suspicion of AstraZeneca, thus joins countries such as Spain, France, Germany, Italy or the Netherlands.

The preventive veto to AstraZeneca, both totally or partially to some of its lots, is therefore extended by the EU, but not by the rest of the world. The United Kingdom, which is the country that is using this compound in the highest percentage for the immunization of its citizens, has insisted from the beginning of this crisis that it does not consider that there are indications that link the vaccine with strokes, despite the fact that In recent days it has reported three cases of cerebral thrombi identical to those registered in Spain, Germany and Norway and which caused the ‘big’ Europeans to suspend the administration of this prophylaxis. Britain was joined on Tuesday by Australia in announcing that it is keeping its vaccination program with AstraZeneca intact “as there is currently no evidence that it causes blood clots,” although reported side effects will be investigated as a “precautionary measure.”

Large European countries are confident that they will be able to resume vaccination with AstraZeneca as soon as possible, which is being the second most important supplier of the 27, only surpassed by Pfizer / BionTech. Those in charge of Health advanced today that whatever the World Health Organization (WHO) says this Tuesday, meeting to assess the safety of the drug after the thirty cases of embolisms reported in the old continent, Spain and the rest of the EU countries that have “paused” the administration of prophylaxis will not make any decisions until there is an “unequivocal opinion” from the European Pharmacovigilance Risk Assessment Committee (PRAC) of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) .

Next Thursday, the EMA specialists have scheduled a first meeting and hope to meet with AstraZeneca scientists, although Health cannot confirm whether the European regulator will be able to advance a verdict that day.