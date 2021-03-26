More information

The huge defaults of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca are the root cause of the delay of the European vaccination campaign compared to those of the United Kingdom or the United States. The EU is not without its flaws, and it could have acted more quickly and efficiently in contracting or supporting production. But the essential fact is that AstraZeneca has plunged into a state of utter manufacturing chaos, the consequences of which it has unloaded to a huge extent on the EU, while keeping the UK unscathed. The company has an already embarrassing record of non-compliance, shifting justifications, outright opacity and incorrect data — as in the unfortunate case of the biased study presented in the US. The scandal is huge: AstraZeneca pledged in August to supply 90 million doses to the EU in the first quarter, a figure that will hopefully remain at 30 million; and from 180 million in the second quarter, already reduced to 70 (and with doubts about its compliance). Faced with this scenario, the European Commission – and the EU as a whole – is right to escalate the pressure on the company unceremoniously.

During this time, the EU has maintained scrupulous cleanliness, exporting 77 million doses manufactured on its territory since December to dozens of countries. A significant part has gone to the United Kingdom; no dose has gone the other way. In other words, the United Kingdom, with 45 doses administered per 100 inhabitants compared to 13 out of 100 in the EU, has received production from European factories without problems. Boris Johnson’s statements that “greed and capitalism” are the key to British vaccine success, made in a meeting by Zoom with Conservative MPs and later withdrawn, further darken the picture.

In this context, the Commission has launched a regulation that streamlines export control. Brussels has also initiated arbitration proceedings against AstraZeneca. The stoppage in Italy, a few days ago, of a game directed to Australia was also a gesture aimed at showing the willingness to act. This is all correct. The essential question is to keep the right balance between activating instruments of pressure and avoiding drifting into an open conflict of broad-spectrum export control that would have great potential to be harmful to all.

The strong global interdependence to produce vaccines, with about 200 components from different origins, requires caution. Any radical blockade measure could lead to a retaliation in the supply of raw materials that would affect production. It is therefore a matter of applying a strategy of firmness, even toughness, but aimed at obtaining the agreed results before falling into an open protectionist war that would harm everyone. It’s possible. London, aware that in the absence of a rebalancing could be seriously disrupted, agreed on Wednesday to “ensure a mutually beneficial relationship.” Hopefully AstraZeneca will also reflect on the EU’s readiness to act. This is the path.