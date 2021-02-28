For a long time, the remedy of the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical AstraZeneca, with the support of the prestigious University of Oxford, was considered as the great hope to stop the imposing advance of SARS-CoV-2, the cause of Covid-19, which has shaken the foundations of global stability in both health and economics, and which has ultimately completely changed the landscape.

But the truth is that, despite a proven alliance, the resulting vaccine is immersed in a reputational crisis that is being very difficult to overcome. First, because the existing clinical trials give it a supposed less effectiveness, 60-70% when the two doses are applied, in relation to their ‘competitors’ Pfizer and Moderna, which raise this percentage to 95%.

Are the doubts well founded?

The problem is that each clinical trial is different and uses different age groups and criteria so it is too early to make comparisons. First, because several studies are still in progress that could shed light on the matter and, second, because there are trials on the effects of vaccination in ‘real life’ that can support the AstraZeneca preparation.

For example, the United Kingdom is going to publish a preliminary study in the next few days that may be decisive as it is based on the effects obtained after vaccinating 18 million people with the controversial strategy of ‘first dose first’ (the first dose, priority), and that in Scotland has already yielded encouraging data: vaccination was associated with a reduction in the 81% in the risk of hospital admission in the fourth week for people aged 80 and over, one of the groups at highest risk due to age.

The AstraZeneca vaccine fights a reputational crisis.

STEPHANE MAHE (REUTERS)



But despite these kinds of results significant reluctance remains. Not surprisingly, several European countries decided at the time not to provide the AstraZeneca vaccine to those over 65 years of age, and even some, such as Spain, decided not to do so to those over 55 years of age. The main argument put forward is that there were no studies to support its inoculation at these ages.

So that, between a supposed lower effectiveness, which also extends to the new variants, and the doubts about their use in according to which population groups, the Anglo-Swedish preparation does not enjoy the support that was assumed at the time. To the point that in countries like Germany, which was the first country to sow doubt, their rejection is broad. It also doesn’t help that the druggist is having trouble delivering agreed doses. But beyond aspects that have nothing to do with public health, prejudices seem to evaporate.

All vaccinations are needed

In this way, recent efforts to reverse the situation can return some of the lost prestige to the vaccine. The World Health Organization has already stated on several occasions that AstraZeneca is a vaccine as good as the others in terms of safety and efficacy, and that the world is not in a position to throw away any help to fight the virus. In addition, those countries that are reluctant to use the preparation at certain ages are studying the situation and a change in criteria is not ruled out in the coming days.

No virus spreads as fast as fear and, in this sense, a series of factors has caused an irrational fear at different levels, which has caused the rejection of the AstraZeneca vaccine, the first known hope in the face of the pandemic. Now, it is hoped that clinical trials based on vaccination campaigns and more objective prosecution will clear up the doubts and allow us to focus on what is important: the objective is that group protection is as broad as possible and this is achieved with all vaccines. There are none left over.