After the situation in Europe, the AstraZeneca vaccine, the supply of which has been suspended in many countries, has received a new name. It was renamed Vaxzevria, reported at website Swedish Medicines Agency.

The regulator noted that the change in name does not bring with it changes in other parameters of the drug. However, the labeling and packaging of the new product may differ.

The last country to suspend the use of the vaccine was Canada. There it will no longer be used to vaccinate people over 55 years old. According to Canadian experts, the probability of thrombosis in those vaccinated with AstraZeneca is 1 in 100 thousand. Previously, it was believed that this effect was observed in one in a million cases.

Several European countries have suspended or banned AstraZeneca vaccination following the detection of thrombosis in vaccinated patients. In this case, the creators of the drug insist on its safety. The company stressed that a study of the health of more than 17 million people after vaccination showed no increased risk of pulmonary embolism, deep vein thrombosis or thrombocytopenia.