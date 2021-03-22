AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine provided strong protection against the disease and comprehensive protection against hospitalization and death. in all age groups in an American study on stage late, the company announced Monday.

AstraZeneca said its experts they also did not identify problems related to the vaccine, including a rare blood clot that was identified in Europe. The scientists they did not find an increased risk of clots among the more than 20,000 people who received at least one dose of AstraZeneca injection.

Although the AstraZeneca vaccine has been licensed in more than 50 countries, it has not yet received a green light in the US.

The US study involved more than 30,000 volunteers, of whom two-thirds received the vaccine while the rest received sham injections.

In a statement, AstraZeneca said its COVID-19 vaccine had a 79% efficacy rate in preventing symptomatic COVID and was 100% effective in stopping serious illness and hospitalization.

The researchers said the vaccine was effective in all ages, including older people, which previous studies in other countries had not been able to establish.

