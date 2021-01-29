After having been partners for a long time, here they are now adversaries. The European Union (EU) and the United Kingdom are engaged in a vaccine war against Covid-19 with, in the center, the Anglo-Swedish laboratory AstraZeneca. The European Union has ordered 300 million doses, which is three times more than the British. But the laboratory announced, Thursday, January 28, that it would provide the Union with only a quarter of the doses planned for the first quarter of 2021. Across the Channel, however, no delay in deliveries is expected . A news that angered Ursula von der Leyen. “Europe has invested billions of euros to help develop the first vaccines. Now the laboratories must honor their contract by delivering to us“, said the President of the European Commission.



AstraZeneca claims an industrial problem at its Belgium-based factory, but Brussels wants to find out and has sent experts to inspect production lines. The United Kingdom should, for its part, benefit as a priority from the doses produced in the two factories located on its soil. An aberration in the eyes of the Commission, which published the contract signed with the laboratory in order to prove that this was not planned as well. The European Union also suspects London of having imported doses from production sites based in Belgium and the Netherlands. From now on, all vaccine exports outside the Union will be controlled and may be blocked.

