Trouble swarms for the vaccine from the University of Oxford (England) and the multinational AstraZeneca. After the gigantic hiccups in its distribution on our continent, against a background of suspicion of misappropriation for the benefit of the United Kingdom (read Humanity of February 3), after strong questions about its effectiveness on people aged over 55 who are disrupting public strategies in Europe, South Africa, Sunday evening, threw a cold by stopping its vaccination campaign. , started a few days earlier, with doses of this serum, moreover paid at double the price compared to the richest countries … “We just have to suspend the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine pending further investigations which will allow us to determine how to use it most effectively”, announced Barry Schoub, the chairman of the committee advising the South African government on vaccines. “It’s a temporary problem”, Zweli Mkhize, the Minister of Health promises. But the damage is done, and confidence is eroded a little more …

Transmission of the virus does not seem to have stopped

With the threat of the local variant of the new coronavirus – B.1.351 -, it is a study carried out by researchers at the University of the Witwatersrand, in Johannesburg, which ignited the powders. It comes after two other vaccines, not yet approved, those of Johnson & Johnson and Novavax, have shown a form of loss of effectiveness against the new strains: the first (72% overall effectiveness) appears at 57 % against the South African variant and the second (89%) goes down to 49% in the same context. According to the first results of this study, which has not been peer reviewed, the AstraZeneca vaccine, at 70% against the initial strains of the new coronavirus, would have an even more limited effectiveness, evaluated at 22%, against the forms moderate disease caused by the South African variant. Because “the target population” in clinical trials, limited to 1,765 volunteers, with an average age of 31 years, “Was at low risk”, no conclusion can be drawn about the efficacy of the serum against severe forms of the disease. “The first results seem to confirm that the virus mutation detected in South Africa can be transmitted to the population already vaccinated”, further specify researchers from the University of the Witwatersrand. While the strategic committee of immunization experts at the World Health Organization met on Monday by video conference to make provisional recommendations on the use of its vaccine – they should fall in the coming days – AstraZeneca says it believes than his serum “Will still protect against severe forms of the disease”. Which is not at all impossible, in reality: the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, which works on the same principle as that of AstraZeneca, has shown high protection (89%) against severe forms of Covid-19 due to South African variant.