Germany is stopping corona vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine. Reports of consequential thrombosis are being examined. That’s what experts say about the risk.

Hamm – The vaccinations against that Coronavirus* With the vaccine from the pharmaceutical company Astrazeneca, Germany will be suspended for the time being. The reason for the vaccination stop is according to the Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn* Cases of thrombosis (blood clots) of the cerebral veins that were temporally related to the Astrazeneca vaccination.

The suspicion of serious, even fatal, side effects will probably destroy trust in the vaccine completely, reports calf*. But How do experts assess the risk of cerebral vein thrombosis after Astrazeneca vaccination?* – * wa.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.