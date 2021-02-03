The coronavirus vaccine developed by the British from AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford It reduces the transmission of the virus by 67% from the first dose, according to an analysis of clinical trials released Wednesday.

The study, carried out in Oxford and which has yet to be reviewed by outside scientists before its publication, points out that vaccinated people not only are protected against severe symptoms of the disease, but are less likely to infect.

The vaccine can thus have a “huge impact” in terms of transmission, as reported to the BBC the director of the project, Andrew Pollard, although he specified that the tests were carried out before the appearance of the new variants.

Against infections, the study shows an efficacy of 76% after the first dose, which is maintained for three months. Meanwhile, the efficacy rises to 82% after a second dose injected three months later.

The UK has already vaccinated 9.6 of its 66 million inhabitants. Photo EFE

These elements reinforce the strategy of the British Government which, in order to vaccinate more people quickly, decided to postpone the second injection until 12 weeks later.

The UK, which has already vaccinated 9.6 of its 66 million inhabitants, is currently using the AstraZeneca / Oxford and Pfizer / BioNTech vaccines, to be joined in the spring by Moderna.

“This shows the whole world that the Oxford vaccine works well”, the Minister of Health, Matt Hancock, congratulated himself in statements to the BBC, after criticism from some countries such as France and Germany that do not recommend it for those over 65 due to the lack of data on its effectiveness.

The Government of Boris Johnson relies on mass vaccination to be able to lift the third lockdown in the country, which already registers more than 108,000 deaths from Covid-19, the worst balance in a European country.

“If these vaccines reduce transmission to the extent indicated, it will mean that restrictions can be relaxed before we had to wait for herd immunity,” said Dr. Gillies O’Bryan-Tear, former dean of the School of Pharmaceutical Medicine. From london. “This would be the Holy Grail of the global deployment of vaccines,” he added.

With information from AFP