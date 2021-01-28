Belgian authorities announced on Thursday that they inspected a pharmaceutical plant in the country to find out if the expected delay in the delivery of the coronavirus vaccine developed by AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford is due to production problems.

The European Commission had asked the Belgian government to inspect the facilities amid a heated dispute between the 27-nation bloc and the Anglo-Swedish pharmaceutical company. Community authorities are under enormous political pressure because their vaccination plan has been slower than that of Israel or Great Britain.

The Novasep factory in Seneffe is part of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine production chain in Europe.

The pharmacist said last week that planned to trim the initial delivery of vaccines to the EU of the 80 million doses planned to 31 by the performance reduction in its European manufacturing plants. The EU said on Wednesday it will receive even less: just a quarter of the vials that were to arrive in the member states between January and March 2021.

According to the block, the Belgian plant is one of the four of AstraZeneca included in the contract signed between the European Commission and the company for the production of vaccines for the Community market.

“The Novasep teams worked hard to fulfill their obligations to AstraZeneca with unprecedented speed and commitment,” Novasep explained in a statement to The Associated Press.

“Manufacturing the COVID-19 vaccine is a pioneering process in terms of scale, complexity and quantity. We have worked closely with AstraZeneca and conducted regular and coordinated reviews of production processes to ensure the active ingredient is delivered. on time and meet the highest standards of quality and stability. “

Experts from the Belgian federal drug agency inspected Novasep’s facilities, explained France Dammel, spokesman for the Belgian health minister. They will now work with Dutch, Italian and Spanish experts before submit a report in the coming days.

The EU said it expects to receive all vaccinations on time and threatened to carry out export inspections of all those manufactured in its territory. Stella Kyriakides, European Commissioner for Health and Food Safety, said AstraZeneca should supply the vaccines from its facilities in Britain if it cannot fulfill its commitment to producing those in the EU.

Following the third round of conversions with AstraZeneca to try to resolve the disagreement on Wednesday, Kyriakides regretted the “continuous lack of clarity in the delivery schedule ” and urged the pharmaceutical company to develop a clear plan for the rapid distribution of the doses reserved by the block in the first quarter of the year.

Following the meeting, a company spokesperson said AstraZeneca “has committed to even closer coordination to jointly chart a pathway for delivery of our vaccine in the coming months, as we continue our efforts to deliver this vaccine, without wishing to profit, to millions of Europeans during the pandemic. ”

The EU, which has 450 million inhabitants, has signed contracts to purchase six different vaccines, but so far the bloc’s regulators have only authorized the use of two: the one developed by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech, and another produced by Moderna. The European Medicines Agency will consider the AstraZeneca vaccine on Friday.

