The vaccine of the British-Swedish company AstraZeneca and the University of Oxford may be ineffective against the South African strain of the new coronavirus, writes Financial Times.

The company reportedly conducted clinical trials in South Africa involving 2,026 people. According to preliminary results, two doses of the drug did not demonstrate the ability to protect the vaccinated against mild to moderate forms of the disease caused by a new genetic variant of the virus.

A company spokesman noted that the study failed to accurately assess how well the drug protects against severe forms of the disease.

The University of Oxford stressed that the vaccine developers are currently working on its modifications.

Earlier, UK Deputy Minister for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy Nadim Zahavi said that there are about 4 thousand different variants of coronavirus in the world.

All vaccine manufacturers Pfizer and BioNTech, Moderna, Oxford University and AstraZeneca are all exploring how they can improve their vaccines to ensure that the drug will work against any new variant of the virus, he said.