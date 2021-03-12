AstraZeneca vaccine is innocent of vaccinated blood clots!

The European Union Medicines Regulatory Authority said that there is no indication that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine against Coronavirus is linked to an increased risk of developing blood clots.

She indicated that the number of cases among people who were vaccinated was not higher than that of the general population.

The statement came after several countries, including Denmark and Norway, suspended the use of the vaccine.

This comment was followed by reports that a small number of people had strokes after receiving the vaccine.

There were also reports that a 50-year-old man had died in Italy after suffering a vein thrombosis after receiving a dose of the vaccine, according to the BBC news network.

The European Medicines Agency said on Thursday, “There is currently no indication that the vaccination caused these cases that were not included among the side effects of this vaccine.”

She added that “the benefits of the vaccine still outweigh its risks, and the vaccine can continue to be administered while the investigation of thromboembolic cases continues.”

She added that there were 30 cases of “thromboembolism” among the five million Europeans who received the vaccine.

AstraZeneca said the drug’s safety has been studied extensively in clinical trials. “The regulators have clear and stringent efficacy and safety criteria for approving any new drug,” a spokesman said.

In the UK, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency said there was no evidence the vaccine caused problems and people still had to go and receive the vaccine when asked to do so.

“Blood clots can occur naturally and are not uncommon,” said Phil Brian of the agency. More than 11 million doses of AstraZeneca have now been administered across the UK.