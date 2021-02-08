With more than 1.5 million Covid-19 cases and 45,000 dead, South Africa is the African country most affected by the epidemic. The country has just suspended the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine when a mass vaccination campaign was due to start. A study on 2000 volunteers aged 31 is at the origin of this halt. It would show an effectiveness of only 22% against the moderate forms of the famous South African variant. The robustness of the study may be questioned given the size of the sample, but the South African government is opting for caution.

In France, as the South African variant is not very present to date, there is no question of stopping the use of the AstraZeneca vaccine. It is well tolerated and is 70% effective against the initial strain of Covid-19. Only its effectiveness on the over 65s is still debated.

The JT

The other subjects of the news