Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine has come under fire – not just because of its side effects, but also because of its effectiveness. Can a longer dosing interval improve the effectiveness of the vaccine?

Update, February 23: Of the british astrazeneca vaccine has in Germany currently not the best reputation. Even though Vaccines in general are currently very scarce in Germany Vaccination centers recently reported that many people one Vaccination offer have knocked out. The reason: The skepticism compared to the Astrazeneca vaccine increases, both due to its Side effects, as well as because of the lower effectivenessthat the vaccine is awarded compared to others. A simple change in the administration of the vaccine should now ensure that the Effect of the Astrazeneca vaccine improved becomes.

An analysis out of four clinical trials comes in Lancet, one of the oldest and most prestigious medical journals in the world, concluded that the Protective effect of Astrazeneca vaccine after the first dose up to one Dosing interval slowly increases by three months. After second dose there is another increase like that Medical journal reported.

Why does the Astrazeneca vaccine work better with longer dosing intervals?

Of the Astrazeneca vaccine was at the Oxford University developed in England. The Vaccine from Astrazeneca, unlike the vaccines from Biontech / Pfizer or Moderna, is not an mRNA vaccine. The British vaccine “ChAdOx1 nCoV-19” uses an adenovirus from Chimpanzeesto get the genes for that Vaccine production into human cells. Actually it was Astrazeneca vaccine has only been developed for a single dose. However, the phase 1 study found that one second dose the antibody response amplify can.

For more Studies however, it was not considered that the immune system after the first dose too antibody against the adenovirus and thus the effect one second dose attenuates when done with the same adenovirus. This led to a paradoxical result in the clinical study in November: the best Vaccine effectiveness could be achieved in subjects who were first vaccination appointment had only received half the vaccine dose. For subjects who received the full on both appointments dose vaccine efficacy was significantly reduced.

Another exploratory analysis also shows that not using a second dose of vaccine ensures that after over three months after the first administration of the vaccine the effectiveness the vaccine wore off. Therefore it is classified as unproblematic second dose to postpone for up to three months after the first. In fact, according to the latest analyzes, it actually increases effectivenessthe bigger the distance between the first and second vaccination is – as long as an interval of three months is not exceeded.

AstraZeneca Vaccine: More Side Effects? Mistrust of the corona vaccination is growing

First report, February 19: Who one Corona vaccination wishes and even gets one of the coveted appointments, he should hardly have a reason not to go. And yet, hundreds of vaccination appointments were just not kept. Those willing to vaccinate did not show up for the planned vaccination for no reason. For no reason? That doesn’t seem to be entirely true. Because apparently people didn’t want to get along with him Vaccine of the manufacturer Astrazeneca vaccinate. The skepticism about effectiveness and above all Side effects of Vaccine recently rose rapidly. Experts | but still recommend him how echo24.de* reported.

Astrazeneca: side effects worse than thought? Skepticism about corona vaccination

In Sweden, administration of the Astrazeneca vaccine has been temporarily halted in some regions * after hospital staff shortages, also reports merkur.de* in the news ticker. Previously, employees in the hospitals had because of Side effects after Corona vaccination reported sick. Also in Germany there were several failures after vaccination with the Vaccine from Astrazeneca. In Braunschweig, around 40 percent of the employees were in a clinic after one vaccination temporarily unable to work, reports the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung.

Now many people seem to be concerned that the side effects of Astrazeneca are much more extreme or occur more frequently than expected. The vaccine have the UK University of Oxford and the company Astrazeneca developed together. The British government had published the package insert for the vaccine following the emergency approval of the vaccine in Great Britain. Accordingly, the possible ones specified there differed Side effects hardly of those that are also specified for the Biontech vaccine, although the Vaccines work differently in the body*.

a headache

fever

Feeling weak

Dizziness, nausea, general malaise

Pain, bruising, warmth, redness, and itching at the injection site

increased sensitivity to pain

muscle pain

Loss of appetite

Swelling of the lymph nodes

Side effects Astrazeneca vaccine: Numerous people sick after corona vaccination

Such were the absences of medical staff mentioned above Side effectswho do the same with many others Vaccines or give medication occurred. About 30 employees at a clinic in Lower Saxony complained of headaches, fever and fatigue. 164 more had the Corona vaccination with the Astrazeneca active ingredient apparently easily tolerated. Incidentally, there were occasional violent reactions to the corona vaccination with the vaccine with Biontech. In Norway there was even a warning for certain groups of people.

Nevertheless, the Astrazeneca vaccine of unexpectedly strong Side effects because they affect so many people. The Paul Ehrlich Institute, which is in Germany for the control of Vaccines like that Vaccine from Astrazeneca is responsible, therefore checked. The result: no particular concerns were raised. The Robert Koch Institute also points out that there are side effects Corona vaccinationsas after any other vaccination.

Astrazeneca vaccine: skepticism about side effects, according to experts, unfounded

“Many unjustifiably see him as vaccine second class ”, said virologist Christian Drosten recently about the Astrazeneca vaccine in the podcast “Coronavirus Update” by NDR-Info. The vaccines available are actually extremely good compared to what one might expect. “There is always a fly in the ointment somewhere, and some people look at it with a magnifying glass.” Drosten spoke out against concerns about the Astrazeneca vaccine and in favor of a broad use of the preparation.

Many unjustifiably see it as a second-class vaccine.

That it at Vaccinate to Side effects comes is quite normal. Under certain circumstances, this can even be seen as a positive sign. Because it means that something is actually set in motion in the body and he with the vaccine is working. Still, the number of frightening Side effects affected people. Astrazeneca checks according to its own information, but so far the accumulation cannot actually be explained. In the studies, only about ten percent of the test subjects had after one Corona vaccination Side effects shown.

Astrazeneca vaccination: side effects “just a matter of the head”? Bad reputation responsible?

This can be traced back to “pure mental matter”, as ntv reports with reference to psychology professor Winfried Rief. So he thinks that Side effects after a Corona vaccination with the active ingredient of Astrazeneca could also be based on a psychological effect. The bad press recently could be responsible for this. “There are now increasing indications that Astrazeneca actually has an image problem,” writes ntv. And Rief explains: It was also noticed in the clinical studies on the corona vaccinations that the head could play a role. People from the placebo group also developed side effects. And that, although they don’t have any vaccine had been administered.

Ingredients Astrazeneca vaccine: L-histidine L-histidine hydrochloride monohydrate magnesium chloride hexahydrate polysorbate 80 ethanol sucrose sodium chloride disodium edetate dihydrate water

Experts recommend Astrazeneca continues despite its bad reputation. Federal Minister of Health Jens Spahn had doubts about that Corona vaccine also clearly opposed. “A safe and effective approved vaccine protects,” said the CDU politician. This applies to all three preparations from so far approved in the European Union Astrazeneca, Moderna and Biontech / Pfizer. Getting vaccinated in this pandemic is a matter of reason. “Anyone who waits to do so risks becoming seriously ill, and he also risks spreading the virus further.” Spahn appealed to nurses and doctors to take advantage of vaccination options. He warned against nurturing skepticism. You have to be a bit careful now that you don’t “talk yourself into something” as a society vaccination question with an approved and active substance.

Corona vaccination with Astrazeneca: Half of the people in Saarland canceled vaccination appointments

The Saarland Minister of Health Monika Bachmann had previously criticized the fact that “special vaccinations in the medical” area of ​​200 to Corona vaccination registered people 54% did not appear. Without even canceling the appointment. Whether the reason is actually that Vaccine from Astrazeneca was? What is certain is that the Side effects not justified to contribute to the skepticism vaccine from the UK is actually less effective than its competitors Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna.

Manufacturer effectiveness Astrazeneca 82 percent Biontech / Pfizer 95 percent Moderna 94 percent

In Germany did the vaccination commission Vaccine of the British-Swedish group only recommended for under 65-year-olds because for effectiveness Older people lack knowledge. While the agents from Moderna and Biontech have an effectiveness of 94 and 95 percent, it is at Astrazeneca according to a new study after the second vaccination up to 82 percent. But that doesn’t mean that Astrazeneca’s vaccine works more than ten percent worse.

Astrazeneca: Less effective if the course is mild, but reliably protects against serious illness

For one, the studies by Biontech / Pfizer and Moderna were slightly different from those by Astrazeneca distinguished. On the other hand, it cannot be ruled out that the vaccine The British-Swedish cooperation cannot prevent mild corona diseases as well, but is as effective as that in severe cases vaccine the competition. In addition, one has to make it clear: In studies, flu vaccines often prove to be significantly less effective than them Corona vaccinations. Nevertheless, they are considered sensible protection and are more widely recognized by the population.

Is the vaccine from Astrazeneca actually better than the bad reputation that precedes it? Opinions are divided on this. Because of the still prevailing vaccine shortage, nobody can choose which active ingredient to use for the time being Corona vaccination is administered. If one vaccination should take place at all or not, is still up to you. A vaccination against that Coronavirus available in Germany Not. *echo24.de and merkur.de are part of the Ippen-Digital network.

List of rubric lists: © Owen Humphreys / dpa