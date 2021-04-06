Great Britain analyzes stopping vaccination in children and young people with the British Swedish vaccine of Oxford AstraZeneca for the risk of clots unusual blood vessels, which have so far been detected.

Of the 18.1 million people who have received the Oxford vaccine in the UK, 30 have developed blood clots. The UK Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) confirmed that of those 30 people, seven had died Until March 24.

“It’s not uncommon to get groups of rare events purely by chance,” Professor Paul Hunter from the University of East Anglia told BBC Radio.

“But once you find that group in one population and then it appears in another, as before in the German and now in the English, I think the chances of it being a random association are very, very low” He said.

“Clearly, it needs to be done more work. But I think the evidence is shifting more towards its causal relationship at this point, “explained the professor.

More benefits than risks

The UK regulator has argued that there is no evidence to suggest “a casual link between blood clots and that Oxford dose.” So far, the benefits continue to exceed any risk. But it can be days, hours or weeks when your British authorities change your mind.

They claim that the benefits of the Oxford vaccine continue to outweigh any risks. Photo: AP

The benefits of receiving the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine “far outweigh” any “rare incidents of risk,” he said. Nadhim Zahawi, the minister for vaccines, while the UK drug regulator investigates reports of blood clots.

Speaking to Sky News, Zahawi reinforced the government’s message for people to get a dose. Experts from the UK’s independent medicines regulator, the Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA), continue to investigate reports of a very rare and specific blood clot in the brain, after receiving the Oxford dose.

They are also looking at other very rare cases of blood clotting, along with low platelet levels.

However, Minister Zahawi noted that the MHRA continue recommending that the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine be given to all ages over 18 years of age.

“The MHRA, led by June Raine, has been looking at this the whole time,” he told Sky News.

The director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA) has said that it is “increasingly difficult” to say that “there is no cause and effect relationship” between the Oxford-AstraZeneca puncture and “rare cases of unusual blood clots”.

However, Marco Cavaleri, the EMA’s head of vaccine strategy, told an Italian newspaper that the full evaluation work was still “far from complete” and that the risk-benefit ratio was still in favor of the vaccine.

“We are a regulatory agency and we must have very accurate data on the risk-benefit ratio: “We are trying to get an accurate picture of what is happening, to define in detail this syndrome due to the vaccine.” assured.

In France, the population does not want to be vaccinated with AstraZeneca due to these fears and does not attend appointments, especially in the north of the country. The vaccine is limited to people over 55 years of age “due to the risk of thrombosis in young patients.” A decision that complicates the vaccination campaign in the country and herd immunity.

Paris, correspondent

ap