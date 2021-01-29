The corona vaccine from the British-Swedish manufacturer Astrazeneca can now also be used in the European Union. The EU Commission granted approval, as announced by Commission head Ursula von der Leyen.

The European Medicines Agency (EMA) had previously recommended conditional marketing authorization for the vaccine from the British-Swedish group Astrazeneca in the EU. The approval should apply to people aged 18 and over. The EMA announced this on Friday in Amsterdam.

In Great Britain, the preparation that Astrazeneca developed together with the University of Oxford has been in widespread use since the beginning of January. So far, only vaccines from Pfizer / Biontech and Moderna have been approved in the EU. The vaccine from Astrazeneca is considered to be particularly inexpensive and handy for mass vaccinations.

Despite concerns previously expressed by other experts, EMA experts recommend approval for people of all ages 18 and older. Even if there were only comparatively few test persons over 55 years of age, this is justifiable.

The EMA justifies this decision with the good test results in the other age groups as well as experience with other vaccines. The manufacturer had previously rejected reports as false that the vaccine was only eight percent effective in people over 65.

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends the use of the Astrazeneca corona vaccine for people aged 18 to 64 in Germany. The Robert Koch Institute (RKI) published this recommendation on the Internet on Friday evening. According to Stiko, there are not yet sufficient data to assess the effectiveness of the vaccination in older people.

The big question, however, is when will the vaccine be delivered? The EU Commission is involved in an open dispute with the manufacturer. Because of alleged production problems, large quantities of the vaccine for Germany and other EU countries will not be delivered until weeks or months later. The EU had ordered a total of 400 million vaccine doses.

“Unparalleled Scientific Progress”

The data on this active ingredient have been thoroughly checked, said EMA boss Emer Cooke, “the scientific basis of our work underscores our firm commitment to ensure the health of EU citizens”.

Even after the recommendation and a conditional marketing authorization, the experts would continue to monitor data on safety and efficacy.

The EMA Director noted “unprecedented scientific progress, both in scope and speed” in the development of vaccines. “None is perfect, none is a magic drug,” she said. But together it is a promising arsenal in the fight against the pandemic. In the case of conditional approval, the manufacturer is obliged to transmit data to the EMA afterwards, for example on the long-term effect. Information on possible side effects will also continue to be checked. (dpa)