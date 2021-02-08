If the AstraZeneca vaccine has been used in France since Saturday, February 6, South Africa has decided to backtrack. Healthcare professionals were due to start using it this week, but the country is backpedaling. “It is a temporary problem which explains why this vaccine is suspended, a temporary problem until we know more about it, Zweli Mkhize, the South African Minister of Health explained. When we know what to expect, we may use it again.“ The country is based on a study which claims that the AstraZeneca vaccine offers limited protection against moderate versions of the South African variant in young adults. It is also likely that it does not prevent person-to-person transmission.

Several countries, such as France, also do not recommend AstraZeneca for people over 65. “What this tells us is that it does not prevent the circulation of the virus, and the ability of this vaccine to limit transmission and curb the epidemic in the long term is called into question.“, explains Mylène Ogliastro, researcher at INRAE. The Minister of Health, Olivier Véran, who received his first dose of the vaccine on Monday February 8 in the morning, wants to be reassuring.”At least 99% of the viruses circulating today on our territory do not correspond to a South African variant and therefore the protection by AstraZeneca makes it possible to protect against almost all of the viruses that are in circulation“, said the latter.

