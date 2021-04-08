ofPatrick Huljina shut down

The Standing Vaccination Commission continues to recommend Astrazeneca vaccinations in Germany only for people over 60 years of age. Virologist Hendrik Streeck is astonished at the recommendation for a second vaccination.

On Wednesday (April 7th) the EMA unreservedly recommended the use of the corona vaccine from Astrazeneca *.

Stiko is sticking to its recommendation to only use Astrazeneca in the fight against the coronavirus * for people over 60.

Virologist Hendrik Streeck is surprised at the Stiko recommendation for a second vaccination for people who have already received a first Astrazeneca vaccination.

Amsterdam – “The benefits of the active ingredient in combating Covid-19 are significantly higher than the risks,” said Emer Cooke, Director of the European Medicines Agency (EMA), at a press conference on Wednesday in Amsterdam. The EMA experts found a link between Astrazeneca vaccinations and blood clots when there was a very low number of platelets at the same time. However, this occurs very rarely. Therefore, the authority decided to continue to recommend the Astrazeneca vaccine without reservation.

Astrazeneca: Stiko remains with the recommendation for people over 60 – Germany has alternatives

The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) is sticking to its recommendation that the Astrazeneca vaccine in Germany only be used in people over 60 years of age, despite the positive opinion from the EMA. The chairman Thomas Mertens announced on Thursday in ZDF– “Morning Magazine” with.

If you look at the whole of Europe, the EMA is certainly right with its positive assessment of the Astrazeneca vaccination, emphasized Mertens im RBB-Inforadio: “Because there are many countries in Europe that are almost completely dependent on Astrazeneca for their vaccination campaign.” In Germany it is different, other preparations are also available. “We have the option of postponing vaccines to different age groups, thereby reducing or even eliminating the risk of serious side effects,” said Mertens.

“We are sticking to the fact that we follow the recommendations of the Standing Vaccination Commission,” said Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) on Thursday in WDR5– “Morning echo”. He agreed with Merten’s argument that alternative corona vaccines * were available in Germany and could therefore stick to the recommendation out of caution. “If we only had Astrazeneca as a vaccine and no alternative for the under 60-year-olds, then one might come to a different conclusion when considering – what is the recommendation,” said Spahn.

Astrazeneca: Stiko recommends a second vaccination with another corona vaccine

The reactions to the EMA assessment of the Astrazeneca vaccine have so far been different in European countries. Italy and Spain changed their vaccination guidelines and recommend Astrazeneca’s preparation, like Germany, only for people over 60 years of age. In Austria, however, the national vaccination committee was in favor of following the EMA recommendation and continuing to recommend the Astrazeneca vaccine without reservation.

Younger people who have already received a first vaccination with the Astrazeneca vaccine, the Stiko, which is based at the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) *, recommends a second vaccination with another corona vaccine, from Biontech * or Moderna * . “Many believe that two vaccines will then work in competition in the body,” explained Mertens, “but that’s not the case.” Rather, the actual vaccine quickly disappeared from the body. “What remains is the immune response,” said the Stiko chairman in ZDF– “Morning Magazine”. In a conversation with the Rheinische Post Mertens put forward the thesis that a second vaccination with another corona vaccine * could even lead to a better protective effect.

Astrazeneca second vaccination: Streeck surprised at Stiko recommendation

The virologist Hendrik Streeck was surprised at the Stiko recommendation to offer Astrazeneca first vaccinated people a second vaccination with another vaccine. “The clinical studies have not yet started. I think it is necessary to stick to the rules and wait to see if the studies are successful, ”said Streeck Fulda newspaper. However, he considers the decision not to vaccinate the Astrazeneca vaccine to under 60-year-olds to be “understandable” – even if the vaccine itself is good and safe.

The SPD health expert Karl Lauterbach is also convinced of the effectiveness of the Astrazeneca vaccine. “Of course I also took him,” he wrote on Twitter and posted a picture showing his corona vaccination in the Leverkusen vaccination center with the Astrazeneca vaccine *. (ph / dpa) * Merkur.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA

