It has been making headlines for weeks, now the corona vaccinations with the active ingredient from the manufacturer Astrazeneca are also suspended in Germany as a precaution.

Berlin – Corona vaccinations with the Astrazeneca vaccine are suspended in Germany as a precaution. The federal government is following a current recommendation from the Paul Ehrlich Institute (PEI), said a spokesman for the Federal Ministry of Health on Monday.

After new reports of thrombosis of the cerebral veins in connection with the vaccination in Germany and Europe, the institute considers further investigations to be necessary. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) will decide “whether and how the new findings will affect the approval of the vaccine”.

