Big back and forth: Hamburg has canceled thousands of appointments because of the Astrazeneca vaccination freeze. But now they should take place. The city draws on Biontech reserves.

Hamburg – The surprising vaccination stop for the Astrazeneca preparation has caused confusion in Hamburg. After the Senate had initially canceled all planned appointments, those affected should now get a vaccination. The red-green state government announced on Tuesday. Instead of the active ingredient from the British-Swedish manufacturer, only the products from Biontech and Moderna are to be used. To do this, the city draws on its reserves.

According to the health authority, a total of 23,000 Astrazeneca vaccinations were planned in the coming weeks. They have all now been reorganized. The Federal Ministry of Health had previously suspended the vaccinations in Germany because it There had been reports of thrombosis side effects*. Hamburg’s Senator for Social Affairs Melanie Leonhard (SPD) regretted the events and asked the population to understand that the vaccination rate would now slow down again, reported the Hamburg news portal 24hamburg.de. * 24hamburg.de is an offer from IPPEN.MEDIA.