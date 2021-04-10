ofAndreas Schmid shut down

New fuss about Astrazeneca: The European Medicines Agency is examining cases of a rare vascular disease for a possible connection to the corona vaccination. What is Clarkson Syndrome all about?

Amsterdam – The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is still working intensively on Astrazeneca’s corona vaccine. The EMA is currently investigating possible links between vaccination and the occurrence of the rare disease capillary leak syndrome, also known as Clarkson’s syndrome. Specifically, there are five cases. As the EMA expressly reports, a causal relationship has not yet been confirmed. Merkur.de clarifies all important questions.

Astrazeneca: What Exactly Is Clarkson Syndrome?

Clarkson syndrome is a very rare condition that occurs when there is swelling of body tissue. The permeability of the smallest blood vessels (capillary vessels) is then so high that plasma escapes and, under certain circumstances, infects the intermediate tissue. Blood thickening is possible due to the decrease in plasma water. As a result, blood pressure may drop.

The syndrome was discovered in 1960 by a medical team from New York led by Dr. Bayard D. Clarkson discovered. Therefore, in addition to the official name capillary leak syndrome (systemic capillary leak syndrome / SCLS), it also bears the name Clarkson syndrome.

Astrazeneca: How Dangerous is Clarkson Syndrome?

As a rule, those affected experience different disease processes from so-called crises and periods of rest. The interval between crises is between a few weeks and several years. First, there is severe abdominal pain and nausea. Depending on the extent of the syndrome, this can also lead to cardiovascular collapse or acute kidney failure.

Later, due to the extremely increased amount of fluid, a so-called polyuria, a pathologically increased urine excretion, can occur. As a result, an accumulation of fluid in the lungs is conceivable. In this context, one also speaks of a water lung. If acute pulmonary edema is not treated in time, it can lead to respiratory failure and death within a few minutes. There is no curative, i.e. healing, treatment. The extent of the symptoms can only be reduced.

How Orphanet, a database for rare diseases, explains, the chances of survival are slim: “Despite the advances in diagnosis and disease management, which have helped to extend patient survival, the prognosis remains poor.” after ten years 30 to 40 percent.

Astrazeneca: How Common is Clarkson Syndrome?

It is an extremely rare vascular disease. Therefore, the Clarkson syndrome has so far been little researched. A study from 2002 came to the result that by then only 57 cases were known worldwide. Those affected were on average 46 years old (nine to 67). Men and women seem equally affected.

According to information from Orphanet Clarkson syndrome has been reported in fewer than 150 cases since it was discovered in 1960.

Astrazeneca: What do the EMA tests mean for the corona vaccination?

The EMA continues to consider the Astrazeneca vaccine to be safe. The vaccine from the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company had already hit the headlines because of a possible connection between the vaccination and dozen, sometimes fatal, cases of thrombosis. As a result, vaccinations with Astrazeneca were suspended in a number of countries – including Germany.

In the meantime, the EMA has come to the conclusion that the benefits of the corona vaccination outweigh the risk and only recommended that blood clots be listed as a “very rare side effect” of the vaccine in the future. In Germany, the use of the Astrazeneca vaccine has been restricted to people aged 60 and over. The Standing Vaccination Commission had recommended an appropriate age limit for Astrazeneca.

Astrazeneca: What role does the vaccine play in the German vaccination strategy?

Astrazeneca is fundamental to the German vaccination campaign. By April 9, 11,453,405 people in Germany had received at least one injection. With 11,453,405 vaccinations, Biontech / Pfizer has by far the largest share. Astrazeneca was used by 3,412,673 people, which is more than a fifth. With the vaccine from Moderna, 669,335. Immunized persons. In the quarter that is now beginning, the federal government is also expecting the first deliveries of the US vaccine Johnson & Johnson. Ten million vaccine doses were ordered.