It’s over. End to the distress for the two million essential Spanish workers trapped in vaccine limbo since mid-April. The hundreds of thousands of teachers, police, military, firefighters or prison officials under the age of 60 who were immunized with the first AstraZeneca prophylaxis and who were banned from the second dose by the Ministry of Health for fear of blood clots will be punctured in the next few days with Pfizer. However, Sanidad leaves the door open so that, exceptionally, those who emphatically refuse to inoculate themselves with a different brand can prick a second dose of AstraZeneca.

The Public Health Commission finally agreed yesterday – with the frontal rejection of Madrid and Andalusia – to administer the controversial ‘cocktail’ (with a second inoculation from Pfizer), just hours after the department headed by Carolina Darias published its study ‘Combivacs ‘in which he concluded that mixing formulas of absolutely disparate technologies, adenovirus and messenger RNA, not only does not entail more risk, but also triggers – and a lot – protection against the virus.

With this preamble desired (and expected) by Health, yesterday afternoon a Vaccine Presentation that never saw the prophylaxis potpourri with much sympathy ended up reluctantly giving the blessing to the formula that Darias and his team defended from the beginning: nothing of jabbing a second dose of AstraZeneca that creates more and more suspicions. From now on, Pfizer’s second dose of messenger RNA, which has a much better ‘poster’ among the public.

The trial finds normal effects in any vaccine: headache, malaise and swelling



A fairly popular solution, but one that is far from being endorsed by the scientific community. And, despite everything, the cocktail approved yesterday by Spain continues to be flatly rejected by medical societies and, above all, by the European Medicines Agency (EMA), whose criteria Darias promised to follow and then back down. The European regulator and its specialists from the beginning of the thrombus crisis demonstrated against the mixture of vaccines, insistently asked the 27 to inoculate the second dose and demanded not to exceed the time limits of twelve weeks for the second injection . The three principles that the ministry just failed to comply with on Tuesday.

But the Carlos III trial presented yesterday said what Health expected: mixing a first dose of AstraZeneca with a second injection of another Pfizer vaccine does not involve serious side effects and is also up to seven times more effective in preventing covid than doing two inoculations by AstraZeneca.

The two main conclusions of the ‘Combivacs’ study, in the end, were as resounding as the Government hoped to get out of the mess of AstraZeneca and the ‘essential workers’: the administration of a booster dose “by means of a heterologous vaccination scheme” (mix) It is “highly immunogenic”, to the point that it causes an increase in antibodies of between 30 and 40 times between 7 and 14 days after inoculation, which translates into a protective response seven times more powerful than that caused by repeat the inoculation of Vaxzevria (trade name of AstraZeneca).

And all this, with mild or moderate “adverse reactions” that have been “similar” to those of the inoculation of other vaccines. Annoyances that in “no case have been serious or have led to hospital admissions,” explained Antonio Frías, coordinator of the clinical research network of the Carlos III Health Institute.

Those responsible for the study especially emphasized that the side effects –which in any case, had disappeared after the third day– were not worrisome in any case: 88% of the cases pain at the injection site, 44% pain in the head, 41% general malaise, 35% induration (hardening of the area), 31% erythema (temporary spots), 25% chills or 10% nausea.

Not a trace of the thrombi



The famous thrombi reported with AstraZeneca, which appeared in 1 in 100,000 punctures in Europe, were not detected, although the small sample in this trial made that possibility almost impossible. And it is that in the study ‘Combivacs’ only 663 people under 60 years of age who were inoculated with the first dose of AstraZeneca have participated. The 663 volunteers were divided into two groups, the first of 442 people who were injected with the Pfizer dose and a second of 221 people who did not receive a second dose and who acted as a control group.

The ‘Combivacs’ results were in line with those of the Oxford University trial, which concluded that inoculating a first AstraZeneca vaccine and a second dose of Pfizer tripled the adverse effects, but that they remain minor. They are also in agreement with the French Public Health Agency, which decided that combining two vaccines “has proven to be more effective than strictly identical injections.”