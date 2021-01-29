Nothing works between the laboratory and the 27. The standoff has been going on for a week now between Europe and the AstraZeneca laboratory. Europe has invested more than 300 million euros in vaccines produced by the English laboratory, which said this week that it would only deliver a quarter of its vaccines in the first quarter.

Thursday, January 28, at the request of the European Commission, new checks took place in the Belgian laboratory of the laboratory to try to understand these delivery delays. In Brussels, AstraZeneca, which also has another factory in the Netherlands and two in the United Kingdom, is also suspected of having supplied the British in priority. To regain control of vaccines, Europe should now pass an emergency measure: any factory located in the European Union that wants to export vaccines outside the Union will have to apply for a export authorization in the country in which it is located.

