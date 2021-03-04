According to a media report, the Standing Vaccination Commission wants to recommend vaccinating Astrazeneca for people over 65 years of age. The decisive factor were the results of two new studies.

Berlin – The Standing Vaccination Commission (Stiko) recommends the use of the Corona * vaccine Astrazeneca also for people who are 65 years of age or older. That reports the FAZ. According to the report, the voting period for the commission based in the Robert Koch Institute * ran until Thursday afternoon, after which the federal states and professional associations would be informed.

It is generally assumed that the Stiko recommendation will be accepted. The Corona vaccination ordinance * will probably be adjusted immediately afterwards. The vaccination of Astrazeneca to the elderly could begin in the week of March 8th.

Astrazeneca also wants to approve the permanent vaccination commission for the elderly: vaccinations should progress faster

The recommendation of the Standing Vaccination Commission is of great importance for the further course of action in the German vaccination campaign. Next to Biontech’s vaccine, Astrazeneca is the most available. And: Due to the skepticism of many Germans, Astrazeneca is often stored unused in the refrigerators of the vaccination centers *. Those in charge hope the report of the FAZ According to now that the vaccinations are faster.

Astrazeneca was previously approved in the EU and thus also in Germany for people over the age of 18. Due to unclear data, the Stiko has so far recommended not to vaccinate people over 65 years of age with Astrazeneca. However, as new studies are now available, this recommendation could be revised. According to the report, it has now also been proven to be effective in older people. Studies from Great Britain and Brussels have led to this finding.

The Stiko will probably also recommend extending the intervals between the first and second dose of Astrazeneca as much as possible. This way, as many people as possible could at least receive initial protection against the virus. You should wait up to twelve weeks with the second vaccination. Stiko is said to have worked with two dozen experts for two days on the new recommendation. (fmü)