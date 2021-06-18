On the AstraZeneca vaccine for under 50s, “currently, with the current situation of the virus, I would not take any risks by doing” Vaxzevria “or any viral vector vaccine predominantly to women under 50 years of age”. Thus the Undersecretary of Health Pierpaolo Sileri reply from the microphones of ‘Radio Anch’io’, on Rai Radio 1, to the councilor for Health of Lazio, Alessio D’Amato, who in the same broadcast had said that with the consent of the doctor and the vaccinated, after having made the first dose of AstraZeneca the same product can also be administered with the second.





“I personally – reiterates Sileri – would stick to the indications, with the current situation of the virus that we know are 20 cases per 100 thousand inhabitants, therefore of extremely low circulation. Even if there should be only one case of suspected thrombosis in a subject under 60 years – the undersecretary suggests – frankly it is a risk not to be taken “.