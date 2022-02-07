Scientists and politicians they “probably killed hundreds of thousands of people” by compromising trust in the AstraZeneca vaccine. The attack, very severe, comes from Professor John Bell, one of the Oxford scientists who worked on the development of the vaccine. “They have damaged the reputation of vaccines in a way that has echoed the rest of the world“Bell said in a BBC documentary.” I believe the bad behavior of scientists and politicians has probably killed hundreds of thousands of people and they can’t be proud of it, “the scientist said.