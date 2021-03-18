fromPatrick Mayer shut down

The European Medicines Agency, EMA, announced a decision this Thursday to continue using AstraZeneca’s corona vaccine. The news ticker.

Coronavirus pandemic * : Of the Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca * is in focus because of thrombosis cases.

: Of the is in focus because of thrombosis cases. The European Medicines Agency (EMA) is examining the concerns and is expected to come to a recommendation for the EU member states on Thursday (March 18).

Update from March 18, 4.15 p.m .: The EMA has commented – at least on when the press conference on AstraZeneca should take place in the truest sense of the word. 5 p.m. is the new date.

Update from March 18, 4:05 p.m .: The EMA press conference has not yet started. Apparently there will be further advice in Amsterdam. Don’t miss a thing here.

Update from March 18, 3:50 p.m.: Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU) is very worried that AstraZeneca will still be accepted by the majority of citizens in Germany even if it is approved by the EMA.

The Franconian therefore brings vaccinations “at his own risk” into play. “I wouldn’t throw it away either, even if it wasn’t allowed,” said the CSU boss this Thursday after the digital country conference in Munich.

Corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca: EMA press conference in the afternoon

Update from March 18, 3:30 p.m .: The EMA is due to comment on AstraZeneca at 4 p.m. This is the latest version. We will keep you up to date.

Update from March 18, 3:10 p.m .: After the conference of the heads of government of the federal states, there is a press conference with Berlin’s Governing Mayor Michael Müller (SPD) and Bavaria’s Prime Minister Markus Söder (CSU).

Both heads of government at the state level are emphatically promoting trust in and further vaccinations with the active ingredient from AstraZeneca against the insidious corona virus. In addition, both politicians announced that the postponed vaccination summit between the federal and state governments should be rescheduled for tomorrow, Friday.

Corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca: Great Britain’s foreign minister – vaccine “saves lives”

Update from March 18, 2:45 p.m.: Great Britain makes Germany look pretty old when it comes to corona vaccinations. In mid-March, the UK had already given more than 25 million people a primary vaccination against the coronavirus.

For comparison: loud Vaccination Dashboard of the Federal Ministry of Health, there were 6.97 million first vaccinations in Germany on March 18. And while there are major concerns about AstraZeneca in the Federal Republic of Germany, vaccinations between London, Cardiff and Manchester are what AstraZeneca has to offer.

“The UK Medicines Agency thinks it is safe. And it saves lives, ”said Great Britain’s Foreign Minister Dominic Raab in an interview with RTL / n-tv.

Corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca: 13 reported cases of blood clots (thrombosis) in cerebral veins

Update from March 18, 1:35 p.m .: Are the side effects of AstraZeneca too risky? The European Medicines Agency (EMA) has been investigating this question in the past few days – and will probably comment on it on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Federal Ministry of Health announced that there are now 13 reported cases of blood clots (thromboses) in cerebral veins in a temporal context to vaccinations with the active ingredient against Corona. Can the public’s concerns be allayed?

AstraZeneca corona vaccine: link between pill, smoking and vaccination?

Update from March 18, 12:15 p.m .: More and more points about the EMA decision on vaccinations with AstraZeneca are getting out. And the details are tough.

Like the head of the North Rhine National Association of Statutory Health Insurance Physicians, Frank Bergmann Rheinische Post explained that there could be a connection between smoking, the contraceptive pill for women as a contraceptive and vaccinations *.

It therefore does not rule out restrictions such as vaccinations with AstraZeneca “for example only for certain age groups or, for example, without using the pill at the same time”.

Corona vaccine from AstraZeneca: Thromboses after vaccinations are examined by the EMA

First report from March 18th: Munich / Amsterdam – There was plenty of discussion. Once again in the coronavirus pandemic in Germany. This time when Federal Health Minister Jens Spahn (CDU) * announced the temporary vaccination ban with AstraZeneca in Germany due to concerns about possible side effects of the AstraZeneca corona vaccine.

Previously, there had been seven thrombosis cases after vaccinations with the active ingredient from the Swedish-British manufacturer – including social uncertainty.

Corona vaccinations with AstraZeneca: EMA registers fewer thrombosis cases “than expected”

This Thursday (March 18) the European Medicines Agency EMA wants to make its recommendation for the member states of the European Union (EU). Even in advance, the first findings leaked through after checking the previously available data on the vaccinations with AstraZeneca.

As the image (behind a payment barrier) reported, 15 cases (eleven women, four men) were noted in which vaccinated people had a so-called deep vein thrombosis. However, there is no discernible trend. Even more: The thrombosis cases registered so far are “significantly lower than the expected number of events”. So it suggests a recommendation to continue vaccinating with the agent.

